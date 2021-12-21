Home / Industry News / The December/January 2022 Issue is Out Now!

The December/January 2022 Issue is Out Now!

By on December 21, 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

Performer Magazine releases its latest issue, featuring a cover story on Ricky Duran.

INSIDE you’ll find our feature interview with Ricky Duran as well as features on seeyousoon, Satellite Citi and much, much more. Read the issue in print, find it at this link or open the interactive digital version below.
Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *