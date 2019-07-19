Just Announced: 2019 Audio Product Releases @ Avid Connect Live

New 2019 Audio Product Releases Just Announced LIVE from Belmont University!

Check out the news from AVID below:

This morning we announced our new product releases via global live stream from Belmont University at Avid Connect Live Nashville! We unveiled two new audio products—the Avid S4 and Avid S1 control surfaces—which provide the industry’s most compact and affordable solutions for fully integrated immersive mixing and premium monitoring. We also revealed AvidPlay—a new music distribution platform that is now available in Avid Link.

Why so much hype? See for yourself:

Avid S4: World-class mixing for smaller studiosGet the power of Pro Tools | S6 in a more compact control surface that meets the needs of budget-conscious audio professionals and small- to mid-size audio post and music facilities.

Avid S1: Mix big in any spaceExperience the unparalleled speed, rich visual feedback, and software integration of our high-end consoles in a slimline surface that fits easily into any space or budget.

AvidPlay: Be heard around the worldGet your music played on Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, and other popular streaming platforms with our new music distribution service, now available in Avid Link.

We innovate to keep you ahead of the curve. Learn more about these new solutions now.

