Focusrite welcomes Audiority to their Plug-In Collective

Focusrite has announced the latest free software giveaway for members of its Plug-in Collective community: Audiority’s Deleight and Distortion 1 VST/AU/AAX plug-in effects. Both are available for download from 4 July to 5 September, and over the same period,Plug-in Collective members can also claim a 50% discount on any single plug-in in the Audiority store, or 15% off the company’s Effects Plugin Bundle (bringing the price down to $297.50).

Deleight is a stereo multi-tap delay, based on late 90s digital hardware, with four taps per side, discrete Left, Right and Feedback channels, LFO modulation and a looper mode. Distortion 1 models an iconic Japanese stompbox from the late 70s, capturing every nuance of the original hardware and making it supremely quick and easy to bring edge and bite to your guitar tones.

Key features:

Deleight

Stereo multi-tap delay (4+4 taps)

Delivers everything from echoes and spatialising effects to chorus, flanging, ADT and beyond

Up to 5 seconds delay buffer and seven time ranges

Separate Left, Right and Feedback channels

Set delay times freely or synced to host

Normal and cross-channel feedback modes

Syncable LFO with 11 waveforms for independently modulating Left, Right and Feedback tap delay times

Low and high cut filters, and Feedback channel damping

Loop mode with Speed and Reverse controls

Resizeable user interface

Distortion 1

Independent Tone, Distortion and Level controls

Pre and Post effect gain

Mix control

Resizable interface

Exclusive offer

All Focusrite customers have to do to take advantage of this offer is to make sure their hardware is registered; details of the deal then lands in their account. But the offer is available for a limited period only; they must download the plug-ins by 5 September 2019.

Plug-in Collective

Plug-in Collective is a community hub that brings you, Focusrite and the most innovative software brands together. If you want to find great virtual instruments and effects, keeping up to date with the constant stream of new releases is essential, and Plug-in Collective makes it easy, with regular free software downloads and generous discounts on high-end plug-ins. To join Plug-in Collective, simply register any Focusrite hardware product, then look out for a new offer every couple of months.

