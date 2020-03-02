Enter to Win: QSC TouchMix-16 Compact Digital Mixer

We’re looking for a killer band or solo artist to win and test out the QSC TouchMix-16 compact digital mixer – an amazing mixer with an incredibly unique and intuitive “touch and turn” interface that makes mixing your shows and rehearsals a breeze. Wanna win? Enter below!

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and help us demo the QSC TouchMix-16 in a series of videos. The winning artist will be sent a TouchMix-16 to keep, and will shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the QSC TouchMix-16, and good luck!

ABOUT THE QSC TouchMix-16

TouchMix is quite simply the most powerful, compact mixer ever created. It offers the features, capabilities and sound quality of the world’s most esteemed large format consoles in a highly compact and portable package that’s small enough to be carry-on luggage. Perfect for musicians, bands, AV production professionals and small performance venues, the TouchMix-16 goes “Beyond Mixing” by offering Wizards, Presets and other beneficial tools that help both seasoned audio professionals and novices alike get great results quickly and easily.

Its 22 mixing channels (16 Mic/Line, 4 Line, Stereo USB) and 12 outputs offer ample signal management ﬂexibility while advanced features such as class-A microphone preamps, Anti-Feedback and Room Tuning Wizards, real-time analyzer (RTA) and 20-channel direct-to-external-drive recording make it equally competent as both a professional live sound or recording tool.

The touch-and-turn interface of TouchMix allows for tactile control over fader and mixer parameters while also providing a hardware connection to the mixer. Mixer functions and displays are duplicated via iOS® or Android® devices over Wi-Fi, providing both portable, wireless connectivity as well as additional control of mixer functionality.

The TouchMix-16 comes complete with USB Wi-Fi adapter and carrying case.

Key features include:

Capacitive touchscreen offers a wealth of on-screen information while also providing confident hands-on control

120 presets provide real-world live sound settings for commonly-used instruments and microphones

Simple and Advanced modes offer either basic or comprehensive controls

Anti-Feedback and Room Tuning Wizards simplify complex equalization tasks

Real-time analyzer (RTA) provides instantaneous display of channel tonal balance and room response

10 Aux mixes provide superior monitor configuration capabilities

22-channel direct-to-hard drive record/playback — capture and recall performances without the need for an external computer

MP3 playback direct from USB

On-board multi-language user guide

*Stated features require Firmware Version 3.0 or greater