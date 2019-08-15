Enter to Win and Demo KRK ROKIT G4 Studio Monitors

We’re looking for a dynamic home studio user to win brand-new ROKIT G4 Studio Monitors from KRK

Can your monitor situation use an overhaul? Well, we’ve got just the thing! Our friends at KRK have just unleashed the new G4 Series of their famed ROKIT Studio Monitors, and we are gonna hook up one lucky winner with a new pair for their studio. The ROKIT Series is the best value in the monitor game (we bought a pair for the office studio, so that should tell you something!), so be sure to scroll down past the entry form for complete details on the new G4 lineup.

Simply put, ROKITS are the best monitors in the market at this price point, will help you get more accurate mixes, and provide a professional-level monitoring system that’s been used on countless records over the years.

The winner will chronicle their behind-the-scenes usage of the new studio monitors through video and social media, as they incorporate them into their recording sessions. They will also be featured in an upcoming issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info, and good luck!

ABOUT THE ROKIT G4 PROFESSIONAL STUDIO MONITORS

The new KRK ROKIT G4 (Generation 4) SERIES bi-amp professional monitor takes music and sound creativity to a whole new industry-level. DSP-driven Graphic EQ with 25 settings help condition your acoustic environment while offering new levels of versatility in a studio monitor. Matching drivers made with Kevlar® ensures the same sonic integrity across all frequencies. A new scientifically designed speaker enclosure and front-firing port offer exceptional low-end extension and accuracy, punch and flexible room-positioning. The new powerful, yet efficient custom Class D power amplifier drives the speakers evenly and more efficiently at reduced operating temperatures and improves audio integrity.

The G4 range offers a ton of new features over the previous G3 Series, including:

Updated drivers – the woofer and tweeter are made with matching material which is a super high grade of Kevlar®– you simply don’t find this material in most entry level monitors

It has a built in LCD on the back showing the DSP-driven EQ. The EQ works with the new App by analyzing the room, and telling you the best EQ setting on the back.

The G4 Series was redesigned from the ground up to ease up on low-end boominess for better mixing and accurate critical monitoring

special note: DuPont™ and Kevlar® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.



