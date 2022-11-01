Audio-Technica Introduces Its 60th Anniversary AT-LP2022 Turntable

Audio-Technica today announced the introduction of its 60th Anniversary AT-LP2022 Manual Belt-Drive Turntable, a limited-edition record player that celebrates A-T’s 60 years of excellence in high-performance analog audio. A limited number of AT-LP2022 turntables will be offered worldwide, each carrying a unique serial number.

“Audio-Technica was founded in 1962 by Hideo Matsushita with the intention of bringing the joy of experiencing high-fidelity music to listeners,” noted Kurt Van Scoy, Audio-Technica U.S. Executive Director of Product Development. “In his honor, it is only fitting that on our 60th anniversary, we offer the finest turntable A-T has ever created, to carry on his legacy and exemplify the commitment to analog listening that Audio-Technica has pursued for 60 years.”

The AT-LP2022 combines exceptional record-playback performance with a completely new, elegant 60th Anniversary design. The turntable is built upon a 30 mm thick, high-density clear acrylic chassis that reduces unwanted resonances while imparting a distinctive look. The chassis is complemented by a transparent anti-resonant acrylic platter with a mounted black AT-VM95E cartridge and also includes a clear AT-VMN95SH Shibata stylus.

The turntable’s sensor-monitored belt-drive motor system provides quiet, accurate and stable playback of 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records. It features a carbon-fiber tonearm mounted on a metal base, with adjustable VTA (vertical tracking angle), tracking force and anti-skating.

The AT-LP2022 offers users a unique opportunity to evaluate different diamond profiles, as it includes two separate styli with different geometry. An elliptical AT-VM95E is premounted on the AT-HS4-SV headshell, and the AT-VMN95SH, a special-edition Shibata stylus with a clear housing, is also included. The VM95 cartridge platform also offers additional stylus shapes to accommodate listeners’ vinyl playback preferences. The AT-LP2022 features newly designed isolation feet that are height-adjustable. The turntable’s external power supply prevents any unwanted electronic noise from intruding upon the sonic purity of the signal. The AT-LP2022 also comes with a removable dust cover, detachable RCA cable and 45 RPM adapter.

The Audio-Technica AT-LP2022 Belt-Drive Turntable is now available for purchase at a suggested retail price of US $1200.