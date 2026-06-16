Xvive unveils long-awaited Stereo IEM Wireless

Ever since the release of their popular U4 In-Ear Monitor Wireless System in 2019, the most common request Xvive heard from customers was: “Can you make a STEREO in-ear monitor wireless?” So their engineers worked long and hard to satisfy this request—and after years of product development, finally the moment has arrived.

Welcome to the U45D Stereo In-Ear Monitor Wireless System. Like its mono brother the U45, U45D operates on the 5.8 GHz band, has 6 wireless channels and can automatically scan for the channel with the strongest signal. But unlike the mono U45, U45D offers four modes: STEREO, Left (sends the left channel to both ears), Right (sends the right channel to both ears) and Mono (sums L+R and sends the same signal to both ears).

Monitoring in stereo is a more exciting and dynamic experience, obviously allowing you to spatially arrange the input channels however you want to hear them. Isolating individual instruments or voices in one ear or the other makes them easier to hear. And if you’re performing on one side of a stage and want to compensate for the imbalance of sound on the “noisy” side, you can achieve a more pleasing balance by panning your IEM mix toward the “quiet” side. If you’re a DJ, performing to tracks, or using stereo effects on your instrument, hearing the tracks as they were recorded (in stereo) is much more fulfilling than mono!

In order to broadcast stereo to your in-ears, the U45D Transmitter uses two XLR connectors. The main Transmitter module (L) connects to the Left output on your mixer and includes all functional controls and indicators. The Stereo Expansion Module (R) module is pre-connected to the Transmitter module and plugs into the Right output on the mixer. Both units can also be connected to unbalanced ¼” TS aux outputs using the included adapters.

U45D sounds fantastic, offering an audiophile 24-bit / 41.6 kHz signal with wide 20 Hz – 20 kHz frequency response, a dynamic range of 110 dB, signal-to-noise ratio of 110 dB and less than 5 ms latency. In a break from convention, Xvive engineers chose 41.6 kHz as the sample rate for U45D because they found it to be optimal for the system’s performance in true stereo.

Like Xvive’s other 5.8 GHz wireless systems, the wireless range is up to 100 feet (for the biggest of stages), and the battery life is 5 hours (for the longest of gigs).

The U45D Stereo In-Ear Monitor Wireless System includes a Transmitter, Receiver, XLR-1/4” adapter, mini-XLR-1/4” adapter, dual USB charging cable, and carry case. It retails at $389.99 USD MAP and is available from Xvive dealers and online retailers worldwide.

For more information, visit the official U45D product page at: https://xvive.com/audio/product/u45d-in-ear-monitor-wireless-system