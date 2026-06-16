WATCH: Amanda Ayala tests out Ultimate Ears Universal Fit IEM’s

Hitting the road this summer and not sure how to get started with an in-ear monitor solution? In addition to their renowned custom-molded in-ear monitors, Ultimate Ears is now offering a new lineup of killer, more affordable universal fit in-ears that don’t require custom molds or ear scans, and can fit (no pun intended) just about any touring artist’s budget.

We recently sent the new models to singer/songwriter/producer Amanda Ayala to test out in a 3-part video series, highlighting the benefits of in-ears, how to get them integrated into your rig, and going behind the scenes to see how they can perform essential monitoring duty both in the studio and in a live performance situation.

Below in Episode 2 we get things up and running for a tracking session using the UE Pro’s to record and mix vocal takes.

Here in Episode 3 we get treated to a live performance with Amanda and her band as she puts the new in-ears to the ultimate test: a real-world stage mix. Enjoy!