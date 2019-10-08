QSC Adds Powerful KS118 Active Subwoofer to KS Series Family

Succeeding the highly acclaimed KW181 model, QSC is pleased to introduce the KS118 active subwoofer, the newest member of the KS Series subwoofer family. With its robust design, legendary QSC amplification and versatile DSP features, the KS118 is the perfect choice for mobile entertainment, AV rental, event production, clubs and performance venues for which very high output and commanding low frequency performance is needed.



Featuring a long excursion 18-inch direct radiating driver powered by a 3600 Watt Class D amplifier, the KS118 delivers high sound pressure levels with dynamic and musical sound reproduction of very low frequencies. On-board DSP optimizes and protects system performance while also offering advanced capabilities such as the ability to array two units in a cardioid arrangement, maximizing low frequency output in front while minimizing unwanted energy around the sides and rear of the system. DEEP™ mode provides additional low frequency extension and driver excursion processing.

Highly transportable, the rugged and stylish premium birch enclosure features comfortable, aluminum handles and four, rear-mounted low-noise casters. A top-mounted M20 threaded pole receptacle accepts a 35 mm pole for easy vertical deployment with K.2 Series and other full-range loudspeakers

“With the introduction of the KS118, QSC now offers users an unprecedented choice in selecting the perfect low frequency companion for their sound reinforcement system,” says Chris Brouelette, Product Manager, Portable Loudspeakers. “Ranging from the ultra-compact KS112, to the single-enclosure cardioid KS212C and now the new, very high-output KS118, this wide variety of subwoofer options present very compelling solutions for AV professionals and enthusiasts of all kinds.”

The small footprint and easy-to-deploy KS112 is very valuable when space is at premium and tight, low frequencies are desired. In other situations, where excessive sound in specific areas is undesirable, the low frequency cardioid radiation of the KS212C can be extremely useful. In addition, the high performance KS118 addresses today’s requirements for dynamic, high-energy bass content reproduction.



All KS Series active subwoofers offer outstanding performance, flexibility, portability and long-term reliability, backed by the renowed QSC Global 6-year warranty with product registration.

