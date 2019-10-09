HARMAN Announces New JBL EON ONE Compact Portable PA System

HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, today announced the new JBL EON ONE Compact portable PA system.

The latest addition to the JBL EON ONE range of portable PA systems, the new EON ONE Compact is an ultra-portable, all-in-one PA system with Bluetooth that delivers high-quality sound anywhere, for hours on end. Its 8-inch speaker produces the loudest output and best bass response in its class, and the swappable, rechargeable battery lasts up to 12 hours. Weighing less than 18 pounds with a built-in carrying handle, the EON ONE Compact is easy to take anywhere. A variety of inputs for microphones, instruments and more, plus a four-channel mixer with onboard dbx EQ and Lexicon effects provides ultimate flexibility. Bluetooth connectivity makes it easy to stream music and link multiple speakers, and a handy mobile app for Android and iOS provides intuitive control.

“The EON ONE Compact’s impressive volume, bass output, portability, connectivity and control features make it uniquely suited to a variety of applications, in addition to being the ideal portable PA for musicians,” said Brandon Knudsen, Loudspeaker Product Manager, HARMAN Professional Solutions. “Bluetooth connectivity and high-speed USB charging make it ideal for parties, and the ducking feature makes it great for voice-plus-music applications like DJing or fitness classes.”

▼ Article continues below ▼

The JBL EON ONE Compact delivers the loudest output and best bass response in its class. The 8-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter produce up to 112 dB of output from 37.5 Hz to 20 kHz, providing loud, uncompromising sound with extended low-end. A built-in four-channel mixer makes it easy to dial in a balanced sound, and optional automatic ducking ensures that speech is always heard clearly over music. Advanced onboard Lexicon DSP includes reverb, chorus, delay, with up to eight bands of dbx EQ for supreme versatility.

Designed for ultimate portability, the EON ONE Compact weighs just 18 pounds and features an ergonomic built-in carrying handle for easy transport. Its rechargeable batteries last up to 12 hours, and are easy to remove and replace for non-stop performance. Additional batteries and an external battery charger will be available separately after launch. A standard IEC cable charges the unit in as little as two and a half hours, or six during use. An integrated pole mount allows the EON ONE Compact to be elevated for improved performance in PA applications.

A variety of inputs, mixing features and effects give the EON ONE Compact a high degree of flexibility for different applications. Two combination XLR/TRS inputs with professional-grade preamps and +48V phantom power provide crystal-clear sound for microphones, while a dedicated quarter-inch high-impedance input is perfect for guitars, bass and acoustic instruments with pickups. Bluetooth connectivity makes it easy to stream audio from mobile devices or link up to four speakers via the JBL Compact Control app. The intuitive JBL EON Control app also lets users adjust settings and save and recall presets with ease.

Availability

The JBL EON ONE Compact ($549 U.S. MAP) will be available in late October 2019.