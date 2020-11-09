Focusrite & Shure announce Production bundles

Production bundles for singer-songwriters, podcasters, and drummers, from audio industry leaders, Shure and Focusrite

Titans of music technology, Shure and Focusrite, have partnered up to offer customers multiple bundles featuring their best-selling microphones and interfaces, for a limited time through select US dealers. Singer-songwriters, podcasters, and drummers each get a bundle offering the trusted quality and incredible sound people have come to know and love from Shure and Focusrite.

The Musician’s ‘Up to Eleven’ Bundle:

The complete package containing everything you need to level up your guitar and vocal recordings.

This bundle provides singer-songwriters with all the tools to record studio-quality tracks, from start to finish. Comprising a Focusrite Scarlett Solo USB audio interface, Shure SM58® dynamic vocal microphone, 25ft XLR cable, Shure SRH240A closed-back headphones, as well as production and effects software so you can start recording straight out of the box. Creating professional-sounding tracks has never been so easy.

The Podcaster’s ‘Create and Cast’ Bundle:

Add some professional polish to your podcast with industry standard audio production tools.

This bundle provides all the tools you need to create a solo podcast recording at home or in the studio. Comprising a Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 USB audio interface, Shure SM58 dynamic vocal microphone, 25ft XLR cable, Shure SRH440 closed-back headphones, and recording software to capture your podcast like a pro and start creating in an instant.

The Drummer’s ‘Track Pack’:

The extensive package including everything you need to record your drums in studio quality.

This bundle provides a full suite of tools to record professional drum tracks. As part of the ‘Track Pack’, you’ll get a Focusrite Scarlett 18i20 USB audio interface and Shure DMK57-52 Drum Microphone Kit that provides versatility with different setups and drum kits. Completing the pack, you’ll also get four XLR cables. Creating a clean, high-quality drum recording has never been so easy; set up your mics, connect to the Scarlett 18i20 and start recording immediately with the included software bundle. The only thing you need to focus on is giving a performance of a lifetime.

Visit www.focusrite.com/Shure-Focusrite-Bundles for a full list of participating US dealers.