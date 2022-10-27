KRK UNVEILS NEW GOAUX PORTABLE MONITOR SYSTEM

Borrowing from over 30 years of innovation, KRK has expanded its studio monitor offerings with the introduction of the new GoAux Portable Monitor System. Available in two compact sizes, the three-inch GoAux 3 and four-inch GoAux 4 are professional-quality monitors with a portable design, featuring Bluetooth technology. As a complete nearfield reference monitor solution, the GoAux delivers the same natural and balanced frequency response that has become synonymous with the KRK name in a new mobile-friendly size for engineers, producers, DJs, artists, and mixers of all genres. The KRK GoAux is available worldwide now at authorized KRK dealers and on www.krkmusic.com.

The launch of GoAux marks an industry first, with KRK offering a unique and complete portable monitor solution for traveling audio professionals on a budget. Both the KRK GoAux 3 and GoAux 4 are all-in-one monitors that can’t be found anywhere else. The KRK GoAux monitors feature Bluetooth capability, allowing users to connect wirelessly to their smartphone, computer, or other Bluetooth-capable audio devices, in addition to standard 1/8-inch Aux and RCA stereo inputs.

“With so many artists back into the swing of travel after COVID lockdowns, we realize that the ability for them to produce and collaborate on the move is critical,” says Sterling Doak, Director of Marketing for Gibson Brands. “This addition to our line of studio monitors provides the solution: the perfect sized―three inches or four inches―monitors in a carrying case, with renowned KRK fidelity, and the freedom for anyone to take the studio anywhere. This is a paradigm shift for creating when creativity strikes.”