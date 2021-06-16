Enter to win KRK CLASSIC 7 Studio Monitors

- Home
The new entry in the CLASSIC lineup, the CLASSIC 7 powered studio monitors incorporate over 30 years of innovation from the world’s leading studio monitor manufacturer. Borrowing concepts from previous ROKIT lines, the CLASSIC 7 defaults to a new flat frequency solution towards more critical listening—translating into more accurate mixes. With the optional ability to engage the +2 dB KRK Bass Boost, the CLASSIC 7 can also provide the enhanced bass response and sound that music creators around the world have loved for years.
Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the KRK CLASSIC 7 Studio Monitors for us. The winner will get a new pair of monitors to keep, and will work with us to shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!
The CLASSIC 7 is an active (self-powered) two-way studio monitor that utilizes a 1″ textile soft dome tweeter paired with a 7″ glass aramid woofer. The built-in power amplifiers provide a total of 73 watts of power, with a 48 watt amp driving the woofer, and a 25 watt amp for the tweeter.
True to their name, KRK’s CLASSIC active two-way studio monitors are packed with a multitude of time-tested features, including innovative bi-amped Class A/B amplifiers with a built-in automatic limiter and a low-resonance enclosure for minimized distortion and colorization. With the optional ability to engage the +2 dB KRK Bass Boost, the CLASSIC line of studio monitors can hold true to the acclaimed KRK sound that music creators desire.