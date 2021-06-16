Enter to win KRK CLASSIC 7 Studio Monitors

We’re looking for a fresh artist to win and test out the KRK CLASSIC 7 Studio Monitors. Need killer sound for your home studio? Enter below!

The new entry in the CLASSIC lineup, the CLASSIC 7 powered studio monitors incorporate over 30 years of innovation from the world’s leading studio monitor manufacturer. Borrowing concepts from previous ROKIT lines, the CLASSIC 7 defaults to a new flat frequency solution towards more critical listening—translating into more accurate mixes. With the optional ability to engage the +2 dB KRK Bass Boost, the CLASSIC 7 can also provide the enhanced bass response and sound that music creators around the world have loved for years.

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the KRK CLASSIC 7 Studio Monitors for us. The winner will get a new pair of monitors to keep, and will work with us to shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the CLASSIC 7 Studio Monitors from KRK Systems, and good luck!

▼ Article continues below ▼

About the KRK CLASSIC 7 Studio Monitors

The CLASSIC 7 is an active (self-powered) two-way studio monitor that utilizes a 1″ textile soft dome tweeter paired with a 7″ glass aramid woofer. The built-in power amplifiers provide a total of 73 watts of power, with a 48 watt amp driving the woofer, and a 25 watt amp for the tweeter.

True to their name, KRK’s CLASSIC active two-way studio monitors are packed with a multitude of time-tested features, including innovative bi-amped Class A/B amplifiers with a built-in automatic limiter and a low-resonance enclosure for minimized distortion and colorization. With the optional ability to engage the +2 dB KRK Bass Boost, the CLASSIC line of studio monitors can hold true to the acclaimed KRK sound that music creators desire.

KRK CLASSIC 7 Studio Monitors Features

73 watt, 7″ active studio monitor / Self-powered. Amps matched to drivers; no external amp hassles

Custom bi-amped, class A/B amplifiers / Provide high headroom and low distortion

Heavy-duty enclosure / Durable

Front-firing port / Allows placement flexibility (i.e. near walls) without interference from a rear-firing port

Dedicated low and high frequency level adjustment controls / Allows you to optimize the monitor’s response to better match the room acoustics and the user’s personal preferences

7″ glass aramid composite woofer / Rigid and lightweight driver for optimal sound quality

1″ textile soft dome tweeter / Smooth high frequency response with excellent HF extension to 34.5 kHz

Bass extension to 46 Hz / Excellent low frequency response for such a compact monitor

Universal connectivity with XLR, 1/4″ TRS, and RCA inputs / Interfaces with just about any mixer and/or audio interface

Volume control / Allows you to fine-tune your overall monitoring level

System-optimized auto-limiter / Prevents unexpected peaks from damaging the speakers and provides consistency and clarity at high volumes

Foam isolation pads on bottom / Protects the surface the monitors are sitting on and provides isolation for improved clarity

102 dB Max Peak SPL