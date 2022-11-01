Mojave Audio MA-37 Named as Finalist for Outstanding Tech Achievement at TEC Awards

Boutique microphone manufacturer Mojave Audio has announced that their MA-37 has been nominated for Outstanding Technical Achievement by the NAMM Foundation for its 38th Annual Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards. The MA-37 was nominated in the Microphones – Recording category. This marks the fourth nomination that Mojave Audio has received as a TEC Award finalist.

A modern take on the classic Sony C-37a – a workhorse from the Golden Age of Hollywood recording, the MA-37 is a high headroom large-diaphragm tube condenser that updates the original design with modern components and workmanship for a rich, natural sound that imparts a smooth musicality on any instrument or voice. As with all Mojave Audio microphones, the MA-37 is hand-built with the same detailed craftsmanship that have made them essential in studios around the world.

The NAMM TEC Awards are the pro-audio and musical instrument industries’ most prestigious awards, celebrating the spirit of innovation and honoring best-in-class products in the design and manufacturing community. A panel of leaders in the audio and production industries carefully evaluated each entry before selecting the MA-37 as a finalist during the last week of October. Winners for each category will be announced during the annual TEC Awards ceremony during the 2023 NAMM Show on April 13, 2023.

For more information and detailed specifications, please visit: http://www.mojaveaudio.com/ma-37/