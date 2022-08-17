Audio-Technica Launches AT2020USB-X Cardioid Condenser Microphone

Audio-Technica announced today the release of its AT2020USB-X cardioid condenser USB microphone. A reimagining of the popular AT2020USB+, the AT2020USB-X microphone is specially designed to meet the needs of musicians, streamers, podcasters and other content creators, offering the critically acclaimed and award-winning sound of the original AT2020 upgraded to 24-bit/96 kHz sampling rate with the convenience of plug-and-play USB-C operation.

Improvements to the AT2020USB-X include a soft-touch capacitive mute button on the body to quickly and silently mute audio at the microphone, high-resolution A/D converter with 24-bit/96 kHz sampling rate for extremely clear and natural sound production, two-state LED indicator ring lights for when the microphone is powered on or muted, and an improved custom desk stand for a stable and secure base.

The AT2020USB-X also features a built-in headphone jack with volume and mix control to let you directly monitor with no delay, as well as blend your microphone signal with computer audio. Equipped with a USB-C output and a cable with USB-C and USB-A options, this expands the microphones compatibility and makes it easier to use, now and in the future. The AT2020USB-X has a high-output internal headphone amplifier that delivers superior clarity, volume, and musical detail.

▼ Article continues below ▼

Accessories included: 3/8″-16 to 5/8″-27 threaded adapter, desk stand, 2.0 m (6.6′) USB-C to USB-A cable with a USB-A to USB-C adapter.

Available separately: AT8455 shock mount, to effectively absorb vibration noise. The AT8455 is compatible with 3/8″-16 and 5/8″-27 threaded stands.

The AT2020USB-X is available with an MSRP of $149.00.

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.