Check out Sennheiser’s Anniversary Offer on the HD 25

A very special anniversary deal is waiting for you in June, Sennheiser’s birthday month: The HD 25, Sennheiser’s legendary monitoring and DJ headphones, will be available for only USD $99.95 instead of $149.95. Even better, to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary, anyone who orders the HD 25 in June has the chance to receive a limited-edition version of the headphones instead. You have to be lucky, as there are just 25,000 HD 25 Limited Editions available worldwide.

For more than 30 years, the iconic HD 25 headphones have set a standard for professional monitoring applications – whether for outside broadcasting or in DJ booths the world over. As Sennheiser’s most successful professional headphones, the HD 25 are a legend in their own right.

For those that get lucky an HD 25 Limited Edition model will arrive when you order a standard HD 25 model. Besides the usual black earpads, the limited edition includes additional yellow earpads, inspired by the famous colors of another icon – Sennheiser’s HD 414, the world’s first open headphones. The HD 25 Limited Edition headphones also feature a retro Sennheiser logo on the earcups and come packaged in a box with a stylish retro sleeve.

