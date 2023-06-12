MY FAVORITE SYNTH With Kris Baha [Ghosts In The Machine]

- Home
The Queer Australian/Italian-Armenian has been bending the lines of artistry with his own skewed, mutant industrial productions for 13 years, touring as a DJ, musician and in various projects, like Ghosts In The Machine, a future-cyber-wave-sci-fi concept about AI stripping human souls, becoming Ghosts In The Machine.
Tonus Model ARP 2600 Synthesizer (1972) + Industrial Music Piston Honda MK3 (2018)
The synth layout encourages sonic exploration which resonates with my own musical approach to try to create new sounds that have yet to be unearthed. It sounds like “Liquid Cyborg Body Music.”▼ Article continues below ▼
It has all of the infamous Moog circuitry.
I use the Piston Honda as an additional oscillator so the synth becomes a mutant analog and wavetable hybrid.
‘Revolting’ on In Your Arms along with my remix for Boy Harsher – Electric.
Main Photo by Yev Geniya