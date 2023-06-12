MY FAVORITE SYNTH With Kris Baha [Ghosts In The Machine]

The Queer Australian/Italian-Armenian has been bending the lines of artistry with his own skewed, mutant industrial productions for 13 years, touring as a DJ, musician and in various projects, like Ghosts In The Machine, a future-cyber-wave-sci-fi concept about AI stripping human souls, becoming Ghosts In The Machine.

MAKE & MODEL:

Tonus Model ARP 2600 Synthesizer (1972) + Industrial Music Piston Honda MK3 (2018)

WHAT IT MEANS TO YOU:

The synth layout encourages sonic exploration which resonates with my own musical approach to try to create new sounds that have yet to be unearthed. It sounds like “Liquid Cyborg Body Music.”

SPECIAL FEATURES:

It has all of the infamous Moog circuitry.

CUSTOM TWEAKS:

I use the Piston Honda as an additional oscillator so the synth becomes a mutant analog and wavetable hybrid.

CAN BE HEARD ON:

‘Revolting’ on In Your Arms along with my remix for Boy Harsher – Electric.

<a href="https://krisbaha.bandcamp.com/album/in-your-arms">In Your Arms by Kris Baha</a>

LISTEN TO MORE AT… https://soundcloud.com/krisbaha

Main Photo by Yev Geniya