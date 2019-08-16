IK Multimedia UNO Drum Machine Video Review

- Home
Watch Nick’s walkthrough and demo as he records a new track using the UNO Drum as part of his new production arsenal.
UNO Drum is the ultimate beat creation station for anyone and everyone to create warm, punchy, high-quality, and inspiring grooves.
Made in collaboration with Italian analog specialist Soundmachines, UNO Drum follows the acclaimed UNO Synth, combining massive analog tone with digital flexibility and convenience.
UNO Drum makes it easy to program and perform using the widest sonic palette to add professional drum grooves to your music.
Follow Nick Ray online at https://nickrayband.com/home
Follow Nick Ray online at https://nickrayband.com/home

and learn more about UNO Drum at https://www.ikmultimedia.com/products/unodrum/