Meet Your Maker: HexHider by SmallStage

MEET YOUR MAKER With Steve from HexHider

The HexHider is a simple, yet invaluable tool for any Floyd Rose equipped guitar. It’s stays attached to your instrument and was specifically designed as a hex tool for locking trems, much better than any L-shaped tool you might currently be using.

FULL COMPANY NAME

SmallStage LLC

HOW LONG IN BUSINESS

Just launched!

BACKGROUND

I’ve been a “maker” for a long time … since I was a kid … and I’ve developed and delivered many a product that you may have heard of.

MOST POPULAR PRODUCT

The HexHider 2-pack, but the 4-pack is catching up.

WHAT SETS YOU APART

I target simplicity and utility. I have a drive to create things which can simplify the lives of musicians. The Neodymium magnet is pretty cool to me. It’s got a LOT of power in that small package. And you would not believe how many I had to go through to find the right balance of size and hold.

LESSONS LEARNED

I’ll never learn. The MI industry is the fun business, so if you like what you do, you’ll work all the time and it’ll feel right. So just keep working, it’ll all work out.

AVG PRICE PER PIECE

$9.95 per unit, very affordable.

WEBSITE

www.hexhider.com

INSTAGRAM

@hexhider