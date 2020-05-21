Meet Your Maker: HexHider by SmallStage

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
The HexHider is a simple, yet invaluable tool for any Floyd Rose equipped guitar. It’s stays attached to your instrument and was specifically designed as a hex tool for locking trems, much better than any L-shaped tool you might currently be using.
View this post on Instagram
▼ Article continues below ▼
New laser etched HexHiders. Thank you @flodyroseofficial for the idea. Working on glow in the dark options too. Stay tuned. . . . . . #hexhider #floydrose #guitar #rockguitar #guitaraccessories #newfor2020 #allenwrenchforguitar #hexwrenchforguitar #powerfulmagnet #lockingtrem #lockingtremtool
SmallStage LLC
Just launched!
I’ve been a “maker” for a long time … since I was a kid … and I’ve developed and delivered many a product that you may have heard of.
The HexHider 2-pack, but the 4-pack is catching up.
I target simplicity and utility. I have a drive to create things which can simplify the lives of musicians. The Neodymium magnet is pretty cool to me. It’s got a LOT of power in that small package. And you would not believe how many I had to go through to find the right balance of size and hold.
I’ll never learn. The MI industry is the fun business, so if you like what you do, you’ll work all the time and it’ll feel right. So just keep working, it’ll all work out.
$9.95 per unit, very affordable.