IK Multimedia announces AmpliTube X-GEAR digital effects pedals

IK Multimedia announces. Each high-performance pedal features 16 different effects, drawn from the most popular AmpliTube models and all-new reverb and delay algorithms, bringing IK’s industry-leading effects out of the computer and onto pedalboards.

And each pedal is accompanied by an exclusive virtual X-GEAR version of the exact same effects for use in AmpliTube 5 (SE version included). This lets users record, tweak settings and save presets back to the hardware pedal. Now guitarists can switch between stage and studio seamlessly and enjoy world-class tone anywhere.

Four boutique digital effects pedals

AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals cover the four realms of guitar effects processing. There’s X-DRIVE distortion and X-VIBEmodulation, which offer a range of iconic, must-have analog pedal effects – all recreated with IK’s finest algorithms ever.

Custom-created by the IK team just for these pedals, X-TIME delay and X-SPACE reverb feature cutting-edge, studio-grade effects algorithms. All four X-GEAR pedals share the same high-performance hardware and pioneering DSP for unsurpassed sound quality.

Best-in-show DSP

AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals leverage IK’s latest technologies and over 20 years of experience as the #1 amp and FX modeling company. The state-of-the-art DSP onboard includes 16 custom high-end algorithms per pedal, drawn from the most popular AmpliTube models along with all-new reverb and delay algorithms.

Featuring up to 192kHz internal processing with 4x oversampling, X-GEAR pedals deliver amazing clarity to the stage with the realism and response that users love about AmpliTube 5.

Hardware that stands out

Built to last, X-GEAR pedals feature an aluminum chassis designed and made in Italy with components that guarantee the best possible sound in a stomp pedal. There’s ultra-low noise, 24-bit/192kHz converters for class-leading sound quality, an extended 5Hz-24kHz frequency response to capture the full scope of an instrument’s tone, and up to 123 dB dynamic range for whisper-quiet operation no matter how much gain is applied. With a pure analog dry path and selectable true or soft bypass, the guitar’s tone will ring true no matter how simple or sophisticated the signal chain becomes.