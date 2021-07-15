Home / Best Instruments / Best Guitar Picks, Effects Pedals, & Accessories / IK Multimedia announces AmpliTube X-GEAR digital effects pedals

IK Multimedia announces AmpliTube X-GEAR digital effects pedals

By on July 15, 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

New boutique pedals with matching AmpliTube software offer unrivaled tone and flexibility for stage and studio

IK Multimedia announces AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals. Each high-performance pedal features 16 different effects, drawn from the most popular AmpliTube models and all-new reverb and delay algorithms, bringing IK’s industry-leading effects out of the computer and onto pedalboards.

And each pedal is accompanied by an exclusive virtual X-GEAR version of the exact same effects for use in AmpliTube 5 (SE version included). This lets users record, tweak settings and save presets back to the hardware pedal. Now guitarists can switch between stage and studio seamlessly and enjoy world-class tone anywhere.

Four boutique digital effects pedals
AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals cover the four realms of guitar effects processing. There’s X-DRIVE distortion and X-VIBEmodulation, which offer a range of iconic, must-have analog pedal effects – all recreated with IK’s finest algorithms ever.

▼ Article continues below ▼

Custom-created by the IK team just for these pedals, X-TIME delay and X-SPACE reverb feature cutting-edge, studio-grade effects algorithms. All four X-GEAR pedals share the same high-performance hardware and pioneering DSP for unsurpassed sound quality.

Best-in-show DSP
AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals leverage IK’s latest technologies and over 20 years of experience as the #1 amp and FX modeling company. The state-of-the-art DSP onboard includes 16 custom high-end algorithms per pedal, drawn from the most popular AmpliTube models along with all-new reverb and delay algorithms.

Featuring up to 192kHz internal processing with 4x oversampling, X-GEAR pedals deliver amazing clarity to the stage with the realism and response that users love about AmpliTube 5.

Hardware that stands out
Built to last, X-GEAR pedals feature an aluminum chassis designed and made in Italy with components that guarantee the best possible sound in a stomp pedal. There’s ultra-low noise, 24-bit/192kHz converters for class-leading sound quality, an extended 5Hz-24kHz frequency response to capture the full scope of an instrument’s tone, and up to 123 dB dynamic range for whisper-quiet operation no matter how much gain is applied. With a pure analog dry path and selectable true or soft bypass, the guitar’s tone will ring true no matter how simple or sophisticated the signal chain becomes.

Industry-leading integration
Each AmpliTube X-GEAR pedal includes a matching virtual version for Mac/PC and a copy of AmpliTube 5 SE. Opening any version of AmpliTube 5, users will find a virtual X-GEAR pedal available as a stomp for use within the program. Adjust any of the pedal settings with the convenience of AmpliTube’s award-winning workflow and save them as presets. The X-GEAR Preset Manager lets users move presets between X-GEAR pedals and AmpliTube and easily reorganize them on the hardware pedal, where up to 300 presets can be stored.
Handy recording
X-GEAR pedals also work as a convenient USB audio interface. The same ultra-low noise converters and frequency response capture bass or guitar in all its range and dynamics. Versatile routing options let users choose between sending the wet or dry signals to their DAW. There’s stereo out for monitoring and thanks to full MIDI implementation users can map the dials and stomps of X-GEAR to control AmpliTube and/or any compatible program.

From soundcheck to final encore
When it’s time to play out, AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals offer everything players need to perform at their best. The intuitive interface and control knobs are easy to tweak on the fly. Indoors or out, a high-contrast LED display keeps users informed on their settings and preset banks. An expression pedal input adds additional control over any parameter, while full MIDI implementation is built-in for even the most complex setups. We’ve also included 5 cabinet impulse responses in each pedal to connect directly to the PA.

Signal chain to the stars
Combining AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals creates a formidable team, seamlessly sending and receiving MIDI commands for dramatic effects changes. With the included Preset Manager, users can easily set up one X-GEAR pedal as the master to send program changes to the other pedals, and then just drop the presets they want to be activated into the appropriate slots. Daisy-chain the pedals together via MIDI and let the show begin.

With open architecture for future updates, AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals will empower players for years to come. Now everyone can bring perfect studio guitar sound onstage or anywhere.

Options, pricing and availability

AmpliTube X-GEAR pedals will be arriving in August and are currently available for pre-order from the IK Multimedia online store and from IK authorized dealers worldwide for $/€299.99.*
Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *