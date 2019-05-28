MY FAVORITE AXE: Sarah Longfield

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
I started playing guitar at 12 years old, and began pursuing it seriously upon graduating high school. Since then I’ve been lucky enough to tour multiple countries, and in my spare time I make YouTube videos.
2013 custom painted Strandberg Boden 8-string guitar
It was the first guitar that I painted myself and I feel like it really represents me as an artist.
Full, clear, punchy and warm. It features Fishman Fluence Tosin Abasi signature pickups.
My albums such as Collapse//Expand and Disparity, as well as most of the rest of them!
Head to YouTube.com/SarahLongfield for more
Photographer Credit: Ken Susi