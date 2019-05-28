Home / Best Instruments / Best Electric Guitars / MY FAVORITE AXE: Sarah Longfield

MY FAVORITE AXE: Sarah Longfield

By on May 28, 2019
BACKGROUND

I started playing guitar at 12 years old, and began pursuing it seriously upon graduating high school. Since then I’ve been lucky enough to tour multiple countries, and in my spare time I make YouTube videos. 

MAKE & MODEL

2013 custom painted Strandberg Boden 8-string guitar 

WHAT IT MEANS TO YOU

It was the first guitar that I painted myself and I feel like it really represents me as an artist. 

WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE

Full, clear, punchy and warm. It features Fishman Fluence Tosin Abasi signature pickups.

CAN BE HEARD ON

My albums such as Collapse//Expand and Disparity, as well as most of the rest of them! 

WATCH MORE

Head to YouTube.com/SarahLongfield for more

Photographer Credit: Ken Susi

