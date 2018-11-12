PHOTO GALLERY: Toro Y Moi Stuns at Boston’s Royale

This past Friday night proved to be a remarkable one for synth-pop staple Toro Y Moi. His most recent release, last year’s Boo Boo, combined the genres of funk, chillwave and R&B for a cutting-edge and fully realized project. “Mirage” served as the album’s sultry and soulful opener while songs “Girl Like You” and “Labyrinth” are brilliant in their composition and simplicity. His setlist, though, proved to be more robust than Boo Boo and favorites like “So Many Details,” “Say That,” and “New Beat” felt like pleasant surprises when revealed. Check out a few photos from Friday’s performance below.

All photos by Bina Zafar. Learn more about her at www.binazafar.com