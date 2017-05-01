The May Issue is Out Now, Featuring Diet Cig

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
INSIDE you’ll find live mixing tips from the pros, advice for capturing more memorable recordings, and tons of new gear reviews.
Read the issue in print, find it at this link or open the interactive digital version below.
The Industry Standard Powered Hot Spot Personal Monitor from Galaxy Audio upgrades to include Bluetooth technology. Galaxy Audio pioneered the small PA/personal monitor category with the innovative product called...
Audix Named Official Microphone Sponsor of 2017 Vans Warped Tour
Copyright © Performer Publications, Inc.