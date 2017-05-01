Home / Industry News / The May Issue is Out Now, Featuring Diet Cig

The May Issue is Out Now, Featuring Diet Cig

By on May 1, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest

Performer Magazine releases its May 2017 issue, featuring a cover story on Diet Cig.

INSIDE you’ll find live mixing tips from the pros, advice for capturing more memorable recordings, and tons of new gear reviews.

Read the issue in print, find it at this link or open the interactive digital version below.

Like this? Share this!
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
Pinterest
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *