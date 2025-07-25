Share Your Experience to Win a pair of 80th Anniversary Sennheiser HD 25 Headphones

We were recently sent a pair of the special edition Ruby Red HD 25 headphones from Sennheiser, and were blown away by the quality they afforded to today’s recording artists. Now you can score a pair of the limited edition colorway. Read our thoughts and watch our short clips below, and keep scrolling for more info on how to enter to win…

The Ruby Red edition of the venerable HD 25 headphones are striking, to say the least. Fitting comfortably with a nicely sized (and cushioned) ear cup, the HD 25’s never gave us any sense of “wearers fatigue” even after demo’ing them for hours in the home studio to record scratch tracks and listen back to our mixes. In fact, if anything, they sort of “disappeared” on our head and we nearly forgot we were wearing anything at all until the tracking session had concluded.

Next to comfortability, of course, comes sound quality. Who cares how great they fit and feel if they don’t sound good, am I right? For the price, it’s going to be hard to beat the HD 25’s for a home studio or project studio. They sound phenomenally well-balanced across the entire frequency spectrum, again not giving into any “listener fatigue” which can be an issue at this price-point (especially in high-end shrillness or anemic lower-mids).

Thankfully, with the entire audible range coming through loud, clear and full, your mixes will sound true-to-source no matter the DAW or headphone amp in your interface, and the HD 25’s will simply get out of the way and allow you to work. No unnecessary coloration to add artificial boosting (a common complaint we’ve encountered amongst this tier of studio monitoring headphones — which should err on the side of flat-ness). In short, amazing sound quality for the budget-minded and pros alike.

So, we obviously dig ’em, and now YOU’VE got a chance to score a pair of your own. Check out the info below, and good luck. Sennheiser’s only making 80 pairs of these special ltd. edition ruby red versions available to celebrate their 80th Anniversary in 2025.

Share your experience here for a chance to win



In 2025, join us in celebrating 80 incredible years of Sennheiser shaping the future of sound—and they want you to be part of the celebration! Sennheiser is offering customers a rare opportunity to own a piece of their history. Only 80 pairs of these stunning anniversary edition Ruby Red HD 25 headphones will be made available — and you could be among the select few to win a pair.

Why Ruby Red? It’s a bold symbol of ambition, action, and achievement—values that have driven the brand for eight decades and continue to power their journey forward. 80 years in, they’re not slowing down – they’re pushing forward into the future of audio with the same curiosity, craft, and commitment that started it all.

Rules

One entry per email address

Entries will be judged based on creativity and passion for the wireless products mentioned in form below

Entry period: submissions due by August 31, 2025 11:59 CET

Winners will be informed via email provided by: September 9, 2025

Terms & Conditions

Please read the terms & conditions before entering here:

HD 25 Ruby Red 80th Anniversary Terms & Conditions

