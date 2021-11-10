Home / Home Recording / Best Audio Interfaces / ENTER TO WIN THE USB PRE IV DIGITAL INTERFACE FROM APPLIED RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY (ART)

ENTER TO WIN THE USB PRE IV DIGITAL INTERFACE FROM APPLIED RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY (ART)

By on November 10, 2021
We’re looking for a dynamic artist to win and test out a brand-new ART Pro Audio USB Pre IV interface for their home studio. Sound interesting? Learn more and enter below!

Here’s the deal: ART Pro Audio’s USB IV is a high quality 4 input / 4 output 192kHz capable digital interface.  The inputs can accommodate any combination of uses including 4 microphone inputs or two high Z instrument and two line inputs, so no matter what your setup is, it’s got you covered (even if you’re running MIDI gear). Are you in need of a new interface to make recording at home or on-the-go easier and better sounding? Then this is for YOU!

The selected artist will receive a new USB IV Pre audio interface and will work with us to craft a video series to show off how the desktop unit can form the centerpiece of a home studio setup. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of the magazine. Cool, huh!

Scroll down to learn more about the USB Pre IV interface, and to enter. GOOD LUCK!

Entrants must be from the Continental United States and Canada. One winner will be selected to receive a new ART PRO AUDIO USB PRE IV  and we’ll announce the selected artist no later than two weeks after entries close. DEADLINE to enter is December 13, 2021. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!

Name:*
Artist/Band Name: *
E-mail:*
Your website URL or YouTube channel*
Your Instagram URL:
User Type*
Can you shoot behind-the-scenes video & product demonstrations?*
Why should we select you to win and demonstrate this product? How will you incorporate the interface into your recording workflow? Let us know any creative ideas you have.*

* Indicates required fields

ABOUT THE ART PRO AUDIO USB PRE IV INTERFACE

The USB IV takes instrument or mic level signals and converts them with a high-quality ADC containing sample rates from 44.1kHz to 192kHz for computer input. USB audio is converted using another high-quality stereo DAC to analog audio. Custom transformers remove ground loops and other system noise between the digital and analog noise between the digital and analog audio systems.

Low latency monitoring is implemented by mixing the inputs with the outputs and is controlled by front panel switches. Channels 1 & 2 are balanced transformer isolated outputs. Channels 3 & 4 are sent out through the headphone output jack.

The USB IV provides both MIDI IN and MIDI OUT though rear panel connections.

Key Features

  • Sample rates from 44.1k to 192kHz
  • Low latency ASIO and WDM driver
  • Transformer isolated outputs
  • Front panel input monitoring switch
  • Low noise discrete mic preamps
  • High Z instrument inputs
  • Zero latency monitoring
  • Front panel headphone output
  • MIDI input / MIDI output

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT https://artproaudio.com/product/usb-iv/

