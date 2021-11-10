ENTER TO WIN THE USB PRE IV DIGITAL INTERFACE FROM APPLIED RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY (ART)



We’re looking for a dynamic artist to win and test out a brand-new ART Pro Audio USB Pre IV interface for their home studio. Sound interesting? Learn more and enter below!

Here’s the deal: ART Pro Audio’s USB IV is a high quality 4 input / 4 output 192kHz capable digital interface. The inputs can accommodate any combination of uses including 4 microphone inputs or two high Z instrument and two line inputs, so no matter what your setup is, it’s got you covered (even if you’re running MIDI gear). Are you in need of a new interface to make recording at home or on-the-go easier and better sounding? Then this is for YOU!

The selected artist will receive a new USB IV Pre audio interface and will work with us to craft a video series to show off how the desktop unit can form the centerpiece of a home studio setup. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of the magazine. Cool, huh!

Scroll down to learn more about the USB Pre IV interface, and to enter. GOOD LUCK!

ABOUT THE ART PRO AUDIO USB PRE IV INTERFACE

The USB IV takes instrument or mic level signals and converts them with a high-quality ADC containing sample rates from 44.1kHz to 192kHz for computer input. USB audio is converted using another high-quality stereo DAC to analog audio. Custom transformers remove ground loops and other system noise between the digital and analog noise between the digital and analog audio systems.

Low latency monitoring is implemented by mixing the inputs with the outputs and is controlled by front panel switches. Channels 1 & 2 are balanced transformer isolated outputs. Channels 3 & 4 are sent out through the headphone output jack.

The USB IV provides both MIDI IN and MIDI OUT though rear panel connections.

Key Features Sample rates from 44.1k to 192kHz

Low latency ASIO and WDM driver

Transformer isolated outputs

Front panel input monitoring switch

Low noise discrete mic preamps

High Z instrument inputs

Zero latency monitoring

Front panel headphone output

MIDI input / MIDI output

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT https://artproaudio.com/product/usb-iv/