ENTER TO WIN THE USB PRE IV DIGITAL INTERFACE FROM APPLIED RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGY (ART)

- Home
- Band Management
- Home Recording
- Live Sound
- Best Instruments
- New Music & Video
Here’s the deal: ART Pro Audio’s USB IV is a high quality 4 input / 4 output 192kHz capable digital interface. The inputs can accommodate any combination of uses including 4 microphone inputs or two high Z instrument and two line inputs, so no matter what your setup is, it’s got you covered (even if you’re running MIDI gear). Are you in need of a new interface to make recording at home or on-the-go easier and better sounding? Then this is for YOU!
The selected artist will receive a new USB IV Pre audio interface and will work with us to craft a video series to show off how the desktop unit can form the centerpiece of a home studio setup. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of the magazine. Cool, huh!
▼ Article continues below ▼
The USB IV takes instrument or mic level signals and converts them with a high-quality ADC containing sample rates from 44.1kHz to 192kHz for computer input. USB audio is converted using another high-quality stereo DAC to analog audio. Custom transformers remove ground loops and other system noise between the digital and analog noise between the digital and analog audio systems.
Low latency monitoring is implemented by mixing the inputs with the outputs and is controlled by front panel switches. Channels 1 & 2 are balanced transformer isolated outputs. Channels 3 & 4 are sent out through the headphone output jack.
The USB IV provides both MIDI IN and MIDI OUT though rear panel connections.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT https://artproaudio.com/product/usb-iv/