Enter our BOSE F1 PA System Giveaway

We’re looking for a dynamic live performer to win and test out the new Bose F1, inspired by arena line arrays, but made for today’s on-the-go artists. Ideally, the artist we select will be a solo act, small combo or live band in need of a portable PA solution with plenty of power, features and inputs. The selected artist will get a new F1 to keep, and will shoot some short product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. The selected artist/band will also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!
Touring line arrays, with their flexibility and coverage control, were the inspiration for the Bose F1 Flexible Array loudspeaker system. Small in size but not performance, the F1 Model 812 allows you to control your coverage in nearly any space. Four flexible array options shape your sound, ensuring every seat in the house enjoys an optimum listening experience. Add to that 1000 W of full-range power plus the portable, high performance F1 Sub and the result is a system with unmatched clarity, range and punch only Bose can deliver.
The eight drivers on the F1 Model 812 Flexible Array loudspeaker are mounted on a specially designed flexible baffle. Simply push or pull the array into position to create four vertical coverage patterns: “Straight,” ”J,” “Reverse J,” or “C.” Once set, the system automatically changes the EQ to maintain optimum tonal balance for each unique coverage pattern.