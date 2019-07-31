Enter our BOSE F1 PA System Giveaway

Need big sound to go? Enter below.

We’re looking for a dynamic live performer to win and test out the new Bose F1, inspired by arena line arrays, but made for today’s on-the-go artists. Ideally, the artist we select will be a solo act, small combo or live band in need of a portable PA solution with plenty of power, features and inputs. The selected artist will get a new F1 to keep, and will shoot some short product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. The selected artist/band will also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the new F1 from BOSE, and good luck!

ABOUT THE BOSE F1

Touring line arrays, with their flexibility and coverage control, were the inspiration for the Bose F1 Flexible Array loudspeaker system. Small in size but not performance, the F1 Model 812 allows you to control your coverage in nearly any space. Four flexible array options shape your sound, ensuring every seat in the house enjoys an optimum listening experience. Add to that 1000 W of full-range power plus the portable, high performance F1 Sub and the result is a system with unmatched clarity, range and punch only Bose can deliver.

HOW IT WORKS

The eight drivers on the F1 Model 812 Flexible Array loudspeaker are mounted on a specially designed flexible baffle. Simply push or pull the array into position to create four vertical coverage patterns: “Straight,” ”J,” “Reverse J,” or “C.” Once set, the system automatically changes the EQ to maintain optimum tonal balance for each unique coverage pattern.

F1 MODEL 812 FEATURES

FLEX array : Bose exclusive flexible baffle can be configured into four unique shapes, allowing you to choose the best possible coverage pattern for the application

: Bose exclusive flexible baffle can be configured into four unique shapes, allowing you to choose the best possible coverage pattern for the application Eight-driver mid/high line array : Eight vertically mounted drivers, each mounted on a custom waveguide, help deliver wide, consistent coverage

: Eight vertically mounted drivers, each mounted on a custom waveguide, help deliver wide, consistent coverage 12-inch LF driver : High-performance woofer provides strong low-frequency output.

: High-performance woofer provides strong low-frequency output. 2-channel integrator mixer: 2 inputs with independent level controls accommodate XLR, 0.25-inch and RCA connectors

F1 SUBWOOFER FEATURES

High performance compact subwoofer : All the performance of a larger bass box in a more compact design that’s lighter and easier to carry than conventional subwoofers

: All the performance of a larger bass box in a more compact design that’s lighter and easier to carry than conventional subwoofers High-excursion 10-inch drivers : 2 woofers provide deep impactful bass

: 2 woofers provide deep impactful bass Integrated mounting stand : Built-in stand is stored in the rear of the subwoofer making set up fast and easy – including cable channels to neatly hide wires

: Built-in stand is stored in the rear of the subwoofer making set up fast and easy – including cable channels to neatly hide wires Line output EQ: Output can be set to THRU (full range) or HPF (high pass filter) allowing for easy crossover selection when used with a main loudspeaker

