Enter to Win an Electro-Voice RE20-BLACK Microphone

By on April 30, 2021
We’re looking for a dynamic band or solo artist to win and test out the Electro-Voice RE20-BLACK microphone. Looking for a smooth mic to add to your rig? Enter below!

The Electro-Voice RE20 is truly an industry standard, and the new black coating is just stunning. So what are you waiting for? Fill out the form below and enter to win TODAY!

Here’s the deal: we’re looking for a great artist to win and demo the RE20-BLACK for us. Ideally, this will be either solo artists, duos or bands in need of a smooth recording mic with a classic, noise-free sound that’s been a standard of broadcast and recording studios worldwide. The winner(s) will get a new RE20-BLACK to keep, and will shoot some product demos and behind-the-scenes videos that we’ll share on our site and social media channels. You’ll also be featured in an upcoming print issue of Performer. Cool, huh!

Scroll down for more detailed info about the RE20-BLACK from Electro-Voice, and good luck!

Entrants must be from the Continental United States. One winner will be selected to receive a RE20-BLACK microphone and we’ll announce the selected artist no later than two weeks after entries close. DEADLINE to enter is May 31, 2021. Please note that we will not share, rent or sell your data. Good luck!

Name:*
E-mail:*
Your website URL*
Your YouTube channel name (if applicable)*
Which best describes you?*
Can you shoot behind-the-scenes video and record audio samples using the microphone?*
Why we should select you to demo the RE20 mic? Please describe your current studio setup and how you'd incorporate the mic into your workflow.*

* Indicates required fields

About the Electro-Voice RE20-BLACK

The RE20 dynamic cardioid microphone is truly an industry standard, a firm favorite for broadcasting, podcasting, and sound engineering worldwide. Its popularity also extends into music production as a premium grade instrument microphone. Its Variable-D design and heavy-duty internal pop filter excel for close-in voice work, while an internal element shock-mount reduces vibration-induced noise.

  • The classic sound of FM radio voices
  • Smooth, natural and controlled sonic character
  • Variable-D for minimal proximity effect
  • True cardioid with no coloration at 180-degrees off-axis
  • Voice tailored frequency response
  • Studio condenser-like performance
  • Large diaphragm dynamic element
  • Humbucking coil guards against line hum
  • Mid-bass tone-shaping switch
  • Elegant, low-reflection dark charcoal finish

LEARN MORE at https://products.electrovoice.com/na/en/re20-black

