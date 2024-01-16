Audio-Technica launches fan design contest for ATH-M50x and ATH-M50xBT2 ltd. edition color

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 60 years, announces its annual fan design contest for its award-winning and best-selling ATH-M50x headphones.

From January 10 through January 24, 2024, fans can enter the interactive “Lab M50x” experience, selecting colors for four different components, choosing different finishes, and providing their creation with a unique name. Since 2012, 11 limited-edition models have been released, with colors ranging from Ice Blue to Lantern Glow. This year, for the first time ever, fans can opt to add four different colors to create truly unique additions for the new year’s models.

Each submission undergoes careful review from a panel of distinguished judges in the audio and design worlds, including Hiroyasu Suzuki, Project Manager for the ATH-M50x; Yutaro Kumagai, Chief Designer at YONENOI DESIGN; and Grace Aberhart, bass guitarist and M50x superfan. The panel will reveal the top three designs on January 26 on Audio-Technica’s social media channels, inviting the public to cast their votes for the winning design. The winning design will be revealed on February 1.

The winning design from Lab M50x will be released in September 2024 and will be used on both versions of the headphones (wired and wireless). Both models are limited edition and will be available only while supplies last. More information is available here: https://www.audio- technica.co.jp/M50xVote2024/ lab/

For more information, please visit www.audio-technica.com.