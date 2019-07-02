Focusrite launch Scarlett 3rd Generation range

Focusrite’s Scarlett range of USB interfaces has already helped make more records than any other in history, and with the 3rd Generation, you’ll sound better than ever.

Featuring six configurations of ins and outs with the best performing Scarlett mic preamps the range has ever heard, now with Air, high headroom instrument inputs, and high-performance converters, Scarlett is enabling millions of musicians, songwriters and producers to record, mix and play back audio in studio quality everywhere, all the time.

Scarlett 3rd Gen takes everything a step further:

Upgraded audio performance

Focusrite have been making mic preamps for 30 years, and the 3rd Gen mic pre is the best Scarlett has ever experienced. The 24-bit/192kHz converters give your recordings clarity, whilst Air mode breathes life into vocals, adding unique high-end detail. Our decades of experience mean Scarlett sounds just like you.

An interface for everyone

The 3rd Generation of Focusrite’s best-selling interface range includes I/O configurations to suit almost any situation. Choose from Solo, 2i2, 4i4 8i6, 18i8 or 18i20. The new 4i4 and 8i6 add more line I/O vs the 2nd Gen 2i4 and 6i6. New Solo and 2i2 Studio Packs are also available, with Scarlett HP60 MkIII headphone and CM25 MkIII condenser microphone included – perfect for starting your recording journey.

Breathe life into your recordings

The upgraded mic preamps can reproduce the Air effect of Focusrite’s original ISA mic preamp, giving vocals and acoustic music a brighter and more spacious sound.

New interactive Quick Start

The easiest interfaces on the market to get up and running – Focusrite’s Quick Start tool will speed you through registration and guide you through setting up software and drivers.

Low-latency rock-solid USB driver

USB latency so low you won’t notice it: record and monitor everything in real time with many of your favourite plug-ins in place.

New 3rd Gen Scarlett 4i4 interface

Type-C USB connection

Utilising the latest USB connectivity for greater versatility: just plug into your laptop using the supplied USB-C to USB-A cable whenever and wherever you want to record.



Improved inputs and outputsInstrument inputs with impressive headroom, additional line-level inputs for flexible recording setups, and balanced TRS outputs to eliminate speaker hum.

Intuitive monitoring features

Focusrite’s iconic gain halos light up to indicate input levels, making it easy to get distortion-free recordings.

On top of Scarlett’s new features, musicians and engineers can of course still rely on the peace of mind and added extras they’ve come to expect from Focusrite. Every Scarlett interface comes with a whole range of software tools including:

Ableton® Live Lite™

Pro Tools® | First Focusrite Creative Pack

Free three-month Splice Sounds subscription

XLN Audio Addictive Keys

Focusrite Red Plug-in Suite

Softube Time & Tone Bundle.

Plus a two-year warranty and membership of the Focusrite Plug-In Collective, offering regular free software downloads and generous discounts.

For more information, head to https://focusrite.com