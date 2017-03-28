MY FAVORITE AXE: Solilians on the Roland Alpha Juno 1

Solilians open up about their favorite keyboard, the 1985 Roland Alpha Juno 1.

ABOUT THE BAND

Solilians kaleidoscopic potpourri of space drone dreams evolved out of psychedelic lounge folk band So L’il, who between 2001 and 2012 released four full-lengths and two EPs. In 2013 came the Solilians Binah’s Dream 7″, followed by their 2016 full-length Shin.

MAKDE & MODEL

1985 Roland Alpha Juno 1

WHAT IT MEANS TO YOU

I’m from the Blind Willie Johnson school of “take a slab of wood and make a sound with it.” The Juno 1 has been my sound for sixteen years now.

WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE

You can create your own analog synth sounds on it, so I’ve created my own warm sensuality through which we swirl.

SPECIAL FEATURES & CUSTOMIZATION

Being able to customize any of the sounds gorgeously, and being able to adjust everything from envelope filters to brilliance to depth in a way that trips out perfectly for you is the main attraction here. There are a ton of Hello Kitty stickers and fire angels stickers from those fifty cent machines covering the entire thing.

LISTEN NOW at www.solilians.com

<a href="http://solilians.bandcamp.com/album/shin">Shin by Solilians</a>

photo by Larilyn Sanchez